KANAB, Utah (ABC4) — A passenger’s life was saved by a German cardiologist before being life-flighted for injuries sustained in a car accident on Highway 89 on Tuesday, April 15, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The traffic on U.S. Highway 89 eastbound was pulled to the side of the road temporarily so that UHP troopers escorted a vehicle carrying a wide load. A Nissan driver “was distracted by observing the wide load and did not notice that other traffic had properly pulled over and stopped,” officials said.

After the wide load passed by the cars, the Nissan continued driving and hit the Toyota stopped in front of them. The front passenger side of the Nissan hit the back driver’s side of the Toyota and one passenger in the second row of the Nissan “had a medical emergency.”

Officials say a cardiologist from Germany arrived shortly after the crash and provided life-saving care to the passenger who was then life-flighted to a hospital in stable condition. There were no other people injured in the crash.