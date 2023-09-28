LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) — Firefighters responded to calls of a garbage truck on fire today, Sept. 28, in Washington County, according to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue.

At around 12:25 p.m., authorities received calls about a garbage truck that appeared to be on fire in La Verkin. Officials say the driver noticed the smoke while in a residential area, drove to an empty cul-de-sac near 1000 N 200 W, and emptied the truck’s load.

Firefighters and city public works officials then hosed down the pile of fire on the road to extinguish the fire. The public works department assisted by using a backhoe “to pull the pile apart,” officials said.

Officials did not provide additional information on the cause of the fire or the clean-up efforts.