LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) — Over 800 people attended funeral services Friday for the Enoch family that was killed in an alleged murder-suicide last week.

The funeral services for Tausha Haight, her five children and Gail Earl were held at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Verkin, Utah, at 10 a.m. After the services, they were laid to rest in a cemetery two blocks away from the chapel.

“Certainly, there’s a story here — a story of two families, hurt and broken through an unthinkable tragedy,” said Brett Earl, Gail Earl’s son. “I am in awe of how many have reached out knowing the story has touched them. Or through this story, they have discovered wounds that have been opened and are in need of healing. They’ve reached out to us, family, friends, religious leaders, professional counselors and the like to initiate their healing and find closure.”

The venue was adorned with flowers, imbued with touching musical numbers, and filled with loved ones who shared their favorite memories of the seven individuals.

Tausha Haight was described as an incredible mother who would do anything for her children, and the kind of person who was always willing to help others. She was a friend to many, one family member shared.

Gail Earl was remembered for her kindness and faith. Tausha Haight’s children were described to be loving and a blessing to everyone who knew them.

On behalf of the Haight and Earl families, Brett Earl shared that the community’s kind thoughts and prayers have helped them through this tragedy, and they’re grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received.

“Seek out those around you who need support or [may be] in pain,” Brett Earl said. “Be the bone of healing in their lives. This is the greatest action that will make the greatest difference.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses, legal fees and a memorial fund in honor of Tausha Haight’s children.

Enoch City officials said they believe Michael Haight, 42, shot his wife, Tausha Haight, 40; her mother, Gail Earl, 78; and his and Tausha’s five children, including three girls and two boys, before taking his own life on Jan. 4.

Utah law enforcement agencies and the State Medical Examiner’s Office are leading the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder-suicide.

No further information is available at this time.