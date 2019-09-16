Fugitive wanted for attempted murder out of Southern California arrested in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – A fugitive wanted for attempted murder out of Southern California was captured in Cedar City Friday evening, authorities said.

Joshua Swarthout, 38, was taken into custody and booked into the Iron County Jail on a warrant outside of Riverside, California.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told ABC4 News said Riverside detectives informed the police that the suspect had been living in the area for some time.

“Our officers coordinated with our multi-agency SWAT team to make sure there was enough resources so that everyone was safe in this incident,” Pollock said. “It is concerning to know that we do have a subject that’s involved in a serious crime living within our community.”

Officers said they had information Swarthout was going to be in the area of the 500 South block in Cedar City. Iron County Metro SWAT members and deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office joined Cedar City Police, waiting for him to arrive.

“We had our resources set up in that area,” Pollock said. “Once he arrived and exited the vehicle, our officers with the SWAT team and the other agencies involved in the SWAT team took him into custody safely without incident.”

Swarthout didn’t show up in the vehicle authorities were expecting and had been driving a rental car, but his capture went “flawlessly” because of their coordinated efforts, Pollock said, adding that no officers or bystanders were injured in the incident.

Cedar City police said officers moved quickly, receiving a warrant for his arrest on the same day he was taken into custody.

The suspect was booked into Iron County Jail without bail.

Swarthout’s arrest comes just a month after Utah Highway Patrol trooper Adam Gibbs captured another Riverside fugitive driving along I-15 in Cedar City.

