Four recent UTV crashes at Sand Hollow State park hospitalize two

SAND HOLLOW STATE PARK (ABC4 News) – The number of visitors at Sand Hollow State Park continues to increase every year, and state park personnel say so do the number of accidents.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, emergency responders say a group of college students was riding a UTV along the sand dunes at Sand Mountain when the tires hit a slick piece of red rock and the vehicle flew into the air, traveling at least 30 feet before rolling over. While the driver had no injuries, the two passengers were hospitalized; one suffered head and neck injuries, and the other remains in the hospital with serious back injuries.

Sand Hollow State Park manager Jonathan Hunt told ABC4 News the accident on Friday was one of four UTV-related incidents in the past week at Sand Mountain. Of the 10 individuals involved in the four accidents, 5 of the individuals involved were not wearing helmets, including the 3 people who suffered serious injuries.













According to state law, anyone under 18 years old needs to wear a helmet when riding motorcycles or ATVs. Hunt said helmets are not required for Side by Side UTVs, although he highly encourages the public to use them regardless of age.

While St. George remains in the longest drought in its history, Hunt added the sand at the dunes is extremely dry, creating potentially dangerous conditions for the public.

“We have some machines that are struggling to go up any type of incline,” Hunt said. “They give it gas and the tires just spin, so if you haven’t been down to Sand Hollow in a while, prepare for soft sand.”

