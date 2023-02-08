CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Four occupants in a motorhome traveling down I-15 near Cedar City were originally pulled over for alleged retail theft. However, they were arrested for much more after police searched the motorhome.

Around 1 p.m. on Feb. 3, Cedar City Walmart was robbed, and police were informed the robbers were driving a motor home. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted a motorhome that matched the description going southbound on I-15 away from Cedar City at around 1 p.m. and pulled it over.

What officers discovered was much more than stolen goods from Walmart. According to the affidavit, officers discovered multiple bags of “crystal-like substance” inside the motor home, after it was impounded that they said was “consistent with meth,” the report stated.

They also allegedly found a large grocery bag full of a green leafy plant “consistent with marijuana,” multiple pieces of tin foil with a black tar substance that is “consistent with heroin” as well as several glass pipes with burnt residue and plastic straw tooters “consistent with meth and heroin use.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver, Jenny Hawyin, was reportedly driving on a revoked license, and the motor home was unregistered and had no insurance. There was a temporary registration tag from Nevada with multiple areas whited out and a date written in Sharpie marker on it. the probable cause document states. There were several license plates found in the motorhome, at least one of which was allegedly stolen.

The passenger, Michael Haddad, and Hawyin reportedly told officers that there was no one else in the vehicle, but they later discovered a man hiding under a mattress in the back of the vehicle. He was identified as Haddad, Michael Haddad’s brother, and Hawyin’s son.

When Samer Haddad was found, he allegedly told officers his name was Matthew, but when asked by officers again, who found a California I.D. that matched his description, Samer Haddad said his name was actually Anthony. After being questioned a third time, Samer Haddad admitted to his real name. At this point, he also told officers the California I.D. they found was fake.

Michael Haddad was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice. He later admitted that he and Hawyin knew his brother was hiding under the mattress and that he was using heroin.

Hawyin was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, operation of a vehicle without license or registration, operating a vehicle without insurance, expired vehicle registration, theft by receiving stolen property and forge/counterfeit license plate.

Samer Haddad was arrested on 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, forgery, false personal info with intent to be another actual person, and prohibited use of identification card.

They were booked into the Iron County Jail on the charges previously stated.