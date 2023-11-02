SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Federal prosecutors say a southern Utah woman pleaded guilty to abusing her former position as a homeowners association (HOA) treasurer to embezzle about $232,000.

Sharon Lee Ann, 66, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false statement on her tax return, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Utah said in a statement. Her sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

According to prosecutors, Gordon diverted thousands of dollars from four Lava Bluff HOA accounts into her own personal accounts between 2016 and March 2022.

In the scheme, Gordon would deposit checks representing HOA fees into her personal accounts, and write checks to herself and her boyfriend. She’d also write checks to casinos from HOA accounts, and withdraw cash from them, prosecutors said.

On her taxes, Gordon lied, saying she made $13,502 in 2021 when she actually received at least $20,000 more, prosecutors said. Moreover, between 2017 and 2021, Gordon failed to report income derived from her reported scheme.

This resulted in the court ordering Gordon to pay more than $20,000 in restitution to the IRS for tax loss from unreported income.

She was also ordered to pay restitution to the HOA. So far, she has repaid the HOA more than $168,000. She still has yet to pay $63,448.