SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — In a week-long trip across Nevada and Utah, Kyle Petty raised more than a million for charity. Petty said Utah was one of the most beautiful states to ride in.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America completed its 27th Anniversary Ride and announced on May 23 that it raised $1.7 million. This money was put toward Victory Junction, a camp servicing children with chronic medical illnesses, the website states.

Former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty led more than 125 motorcycles covering 1,500 miles in Nevada and Utah. The Ride started and ended in Salt Lake City, and made overnight stops in Ely, Tonopah, Las Vegas, Cedar City, and Moab. Petty said Utah was a great state to ride in.

“We had a phenomenal ride! But I knew all along that Nevada and Utah would not disappoint. These are two of the most beautiful states to ride motorcycles in,” Petty said.

Petty said that everywhere they stopped they were greeted with open arms.

“Seeing their excitement and gratitude for our riders is incredible,” Petty said. “It really puts into perspective what and who we are riding for. All of our miles lead to all of their smiles!”

Petty established Victory Junction as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since the charity’s establishment in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam, who was killed when his car slammed into the outer wall of a track.

According to the press release, since the Ride first began in 1995, it has raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

This year’s Ride also featured several celebrity riders, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty; NASCAR legends Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace. As well as former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and NBC Sports NASCAR personality Rick Allen.