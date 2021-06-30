Flashfloods causes restrictions in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – After Tuesday’s storms and flash flooding, those heading to Zion National Park Wednesday should prepare for modified operations.

Zion National Park is reminding motorists to exercise caution while clean up activities continue.

Crews are working to reopen SR-9, the South and East entrances, Zion Canyon Visitor Center, Park Store, and the park’s shuttle operations.

The park is reminding visitors to expect traffic delays, debris on roads, and potential closures of trails and parking areas as clean-up continues and damages are being assessed.

Courtesy: National Park Service

The oversized vehicle parking lot is closed until further notice, according to a press release from the national park. Those driving oversized vehicles should plan on parking on Lion Boulevard.

According to the National Weather Service, the risk of another flash flood in Zion National Park is probable Wednesday, June 30.

Zion is reminding park visitors that mid-July into early September is a common time to experience monsoons, increasing the risks for flash floods. The park reminds visitors flash floods often occur without warning and visitors should always be aware and stay informed.