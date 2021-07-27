CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Southern Utah University students are displaced after flash floods hit Cedar City this afternoon.

There are loads of furniture waiting to be taken to the dump after the University West student housing apartments had severe flooding.

Students who live on the bottom floors say their apartments were filled with water and many of them lost most of their belongings.

American Red Cross Utah has an emergency shelter set up at the church at 61 N 900 W in Cedar City for students and anyone impacted by these floods, they are also looking for volunteers.

The VP of Student Affairs at SUU says students will be allowed to stay at the Eccles building on campus for now.

“Water just started pouring in through the door jam of our front door, and like it started coming up from other parts of our house as well, through the toilets and the shower drain, it was pretty much everywhere,” says Kylie Hernandez, a student at SUU.

Students say they are thankful for the community stepping up, but they are asking for anything to help them, like vehicles to help move the loads of furniture sitting on their lawns, to the trash.