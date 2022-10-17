IVINS, Utah (ABC4) — An unattended motorcycle engulfed in flames was found in the middle of the road in Ivins, Utah, Monday morning.

Engine 32 from the Ivins Fire Station responded to the scene along with the Santa Clara Police Department.

Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue Chief Andrew Parker said the police ran the license plate and located the bike’s owner through the phone who said he left to find a fire extinguisher. It is unclear whether he returned to the scene after Parker left.

The fire was quickly extinguished without incident.