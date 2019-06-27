Five families join lawsuit alleging owner of Santa Clara Montessori school abused their kids

SANTA CLARA (ABC4 News) – A growing number of families have joined a lawsuit alleging the owner of a Santa Clara Montessori school, Analee Talbot, abused their kids while in her care.

Five families allege the abuse, ranging from slapping, spitting, spanking, and hitting, occurred at Desert Edge Montessori, which recently closed down and is now known as Red Canyon Montessori.

Talbot was charged May 17 with a Class A misdemeanor count of child abuse by the Washington County Attorney’s Office and is being investigated by the Santa Clara Police Department and the Department of Family and Child Services.

Gary and Meagan Stark are the parents of the 4-year-old boy who has a criminal case against Talbot. The family said a whistle-blower at Desert Edge Montessori witnessed Talbot slapping their son in the face.

“I asked him if a teacher hurt him at school,” Meagan Stark of St. George said. “His response was, “Yeah, Miss Annie, but I’m OK now because I wiped the blood away.'”

The mother said her son “filled in all the information” that the whistle-blower told her and she reported the incident to Child Protective Services. Her son has since been taken to counseling, and the Starks said they’re monitoring and working to handle his behavioral changes.

“It made us feel like failures as parents not being able to protect our children,” Gary Stark said. “That’s our job and I couldn’t.”

Nathan Langston and Mark Barlow of the McMullin Legal Group represent the 5 families of the alleged abuse.

“They didn’t know what was going on when they trusted their kids to this teacher, and this motivates me to go after the terrible things these kids are going through,” said Langston.

Langston said a woman threatened legal action against Talbot in January 2017 over similar allegations and withdrew her child from Desert Edge Montessori.

Langston said he’s spoken with about half a dozen former teachers and teachers aides that witnessed and attested to the allegations of abuse and negligence.

Earlier this month, ABC4 News sat down with Ruth A. Shapiro, the attorney representing Desert Edge Montessori with regard to the civil claims that may be brought by parents or former and present students. Shapiro said there’s no basis for the allegations.

“We wholly deny any of these allegations,” Shapiro said. “It appears they’re being brought on by perhaps a former disgruntled employee.”

Shapiro said Talbot remains presently involved with Red Canyon Montessori. The Stark’s said their goal is to ensure Talbot won’t be around any children in the future.

“That’s what our ultimate goal here is, to make sure she isn’t going to be around children to hurt them or let this happen to any other children,” said Meagan Stark.

Shapiro said Talbot has successfully operated preschool facilities for more than ten years, emphasizing the allegations are an act of a vendetta against Talbot.

“It’s fair to say that mostly kids that start there finish there as well because of enjoying their experience and education,” said Shapiro.

