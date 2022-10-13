IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Five have been arrested by Utah Highway Patrol after three drug busts reportedly occurred within 24 hours in Iron County.

The first took place at 6:15 in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Utah Highway Patrol said they pulled over a black sedan after it committed multiple lane violations between Mile Markers 63 and 70 on northbound I-15.

During the traffic stop, the Highway Patrol officer grew suspicious of “further criminal activity” and deployed his K9. The K9 reportedly alerted the officer to narcotics in the car. After a search, Highway Patrol said they found 12.5 pounds of heroin in eight “long packages” and two “small blue packages.” The driver, 22-year-old Victor Vega Arredondo, and the passenger, 24-year-old Alejandra Olvera, were both taken into custody by police.

The second incident occurred later that night at about 8:45 p.m. along I-15 near milepost 65. Utah Highway Patrol pulled over William Harloff, 63, and Leaso Tufuga, 42, after a traffic violation. When the officer approached the vehicle he reportedly saw a meth pipe in plain view on Tufuga’s lap in the passenger seat.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the affidavit, Utah Highway Patrol searched the vehicle and found a second meth pipe underneath the driver’s seat along with other paraphernalia, including a scale in a backpack and a stolen handgun in the trunk. Tufuga also reportedly had a small amount of meth in his pocket and two baggies of marijuana in his bag, as well as a California license that did not belong to him. Harloff allegedly admitted to using meth the day before but was not high at the time of the stop. Both men were taken into custody by police.

The third bust happened just after midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when troopers conducted a traffic stop near Mile Marker 63 on I-15. During the traffic stop, the UHP Cedar City trooper said he grew suspicious of criminal activity and called for a K9-unit. According to the affidavit, the K9 alerted authorities to a drug presence and prompted officers to search the vehicle.

During the search, officers say they found two kilos of cocaine that reportedly had a street value of $200,000 in the driver and passenger’s side doors. The driver, 43-year-old Fabricio Sanchez Espinoza, was taken into custody.

All charges the five individuals face are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.