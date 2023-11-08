LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) — The work of several firefighters prevented a sudden fire in a home’s backyard from spreading to the house itself.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said the fire sparked just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The fire reportedly started by a nearby powerline, which caught debris on fire in the backyard of the home.

(Courtesy: Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

An outbuilding and a shed in the home’s backyard were engulfed in flames, according to Hurricane Valley Fire, leading to both structures being declared a total loss. At the time, fire officials said the wind was blowing around 16 miles per hour and threatened the home.

“Because of the quick response of Ladder 43, the fire was contained to the backyard,” reported Hurricane Valley Fire. Due to that quick response, there were no injuries reported and no damage done to the home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Five firefighting units responded to the fire, in addition to the La Verkin City Police Department.