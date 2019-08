WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters responded to a brush fire near La Verkin Tuesday afternoon.

Utah fire officials said the 5-10 acre fire was burning near structures early on, but local crews worked to keep the fire from threatening them.

Aircraft are also responding to the fire.

Officials determined that is was human-caused, but the exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: