WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A new fire is blazing in the southwest area of Washington County, threatening several structures, according to Utah Fire Info.

Utah Fire Info reported the new fire at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Officials say the fire has burned 20 acres and currently “is 0% contained.”

The fire is threatening two buildings and several other outbuildings, such as barns and sheds. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Information is limited as this is a developing story. The cause of the fire has not been released. More information will be added as it becomes available.

To track the active fires throughout the state of Utah, click here.