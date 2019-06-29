Fire restrictions imposed in some southwest Utah counties

IRON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – As summer gets into full swing and July holidays approach, state officials are imposing fire restrictions.

The Color Country Interagency Fire Managers said the restrictions are “due to increasing potential for human-caused wildfire activity, forecasted continued dry conditions, and high fire danger in southwest Utah.”

The restrictions beginning Monday, July 1.

The following describes the restrictions implemented by each fire management agency in the Color Country Fire Management Area.

IRON COUNTY

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Detonating of fireworks, explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics, or exploding targets, or tracer ammunition (always prohibited on federal land)

WASHINGTON AND KANE COUNTIES

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure provided by the agency within a designated area is prohibited. All debris burning is strictly prohibited.

Campfires are allowed in all developed recreation sites, campgrounds, picnic areas, and home sites that are maintained and administered by the agency, or homesites where running water is present are allowed. Stoves or grills that are fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels are also allowed.

Discharging, or using any kind of fireworks on unincorporated private land (always prohibited on state and federal lands).

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order as determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practices J335 and J350.

Detonating of fireworks, explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics, or exploding targets, or tracer ammunition (always prohibited on federal land).

Cutting, welding, or grinding of metal in areas of dry vegetation.

Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site or areas of a minimum of three (3) feet in diameter cleared down to mineral soil.

