Fire in Iron County destroys 1 home, 6 outbuildings

IRON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – One vacation home and six outbuildings were destroyed in a fire in unincorporated Iron County Monday.

The fire which sparked at 100 South Street in Paragonah was confirmed 15 acres.

State fire officials said the fire was started by machinery operating on dry grass. They said the equipment caught fire and then it spread.

Photo: Mike Melton

Photo Mike Melton

The fire was 100% contained Monday evening, but at one point, officials said as many as 30 homes were threatened.

Personnel from Cedar City, Parowan, Paragonah, Brian Head Fire Departments, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, BLM, U.S. Forest Service, Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Parowan Police Department all responded to the fire.

