WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – State Route 17 is closed in Washington County due to a new fire near Toquerville.

Utah fire officials say the Anderson Junction Fire, estimated at 500 acres, is being driven by high winds.

LOOK: Current conditions near Toquerville, where #AndersonJunction fire is now burning. @utahwildfire estimates that THESE WINDS have driven fire to burn about 500 acres so far-SW winds/gusts will spread flames & push smoke north. Stay alert, this is near I-15 @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/XKhjZnD4lD — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) May 18, 2020

Personnel from federal, state and local wildfire agencies are responding to the fire.

