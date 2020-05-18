WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – State Route 17 is closed in Washington County due to a new fire near Toquerville.
Utah fire officials say the Anderson Junction Fire, estimated at 500 acres, is being driven by high winds.
Personnel from federal, state and local wildfire agencies are responding to the fire.
