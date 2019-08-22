I-15 reopens in Millard County after fire forces closure near Cove For

UPDATE: Both directions of Interstate 15 were reopened around 5:15 p.m.

MILLARD COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A fire has closed north and southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Cove Fort.

Officials say the fire was sparked after a trailer carrying carnival gear rolled into the bushes. No injuries were reported.

Both directions of the freeway are shut down. Troopers are asking those headed south to not travel past Fillmore. They ask drivers to take US 6 to Delta, then jump on SR 257 to Milford, then take SR 130 to Cedar City.

Northbound drivers are being asked to take SR 20 to HWY 89 then up to I-70 which eventually connects with I-15 northbound.

I-15 shut down near Cove Fort due to fure FIRE: I-15 is closed at MP 132 near Cove Fort due to a fire affecting the roadway.Here's what we know>>https://bit.ly/30rUb2f Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Fire officials say so far 350 acres have burned.

Updates to the story will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are clicking on: