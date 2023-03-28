FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) — According to Millard School District, on Tuesday, students reported that they saw a student with a gun in their backpack at school. However, after further investigation, it was found to be an Airsoft BB gun.

“No threats or intent to harm anyone were made,” the Millard School District said in a Facebook post.

The student has been suspended from school per district policy, and school will be held as normal tomorrow, but parents may keep their students home Wednesday if they are concerned, the post stated.

“We thank the students and parents who brought this situation to our attention, and we also thank the Millard County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and reassurance that no current threat exists from this situation.”

Millard School District said that parents should take this as an opportunity to talk to their children about the seriousness of bringing weapons, even non-lethal ones, to school.