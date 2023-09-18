ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Tech University Police are conducting an active investigation after three female students were approached by a male individual, one of whom was “fondled,” according to a release.

Utah Tech officials said that on Saturday night, Sept. 16, a female student was approached by an unknown male while walking on campus near Hurst Field. The male reportedly “fondled” the student.

Two additional female students on campus were also approached by the male who acted “in a suspicious manner,” the release states.

Courtesy of Utah Tech University

Officials said the suspect is described as a Latinx/Hispanic adult male with short hair. His photo can be seen above.

If you see or have seen the suspect, call 911 immediately or police dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Utah Tech Police have increased patrols and presence in the area. If you see anything suspicious, please report it to police.

The university has released the following safety tips and victim resources:

Travel in Groups: Whenever possible, travel with friends or classmates, especially during late hours.

Whenever possible, travel with friends or classmates, especially during late hours. Stay in Well-Lit Areas: Stick to well-lit paths and avoid poorly lit or secluded areas.

Stick to well-lit paths and avoid poorly lit or secluded areas. Use Campus Services: Utilize campus security escorts or shuttle services if available.

Utilize campus security escorts or shuttle services if available. Stay Alert: Be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions, such as using your phone, while walking alone.

Be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions, such as using your phone, while walking alone. Emergency Contacts: Save campus security and local law enforcement numbers in your phone for quick access.

Save campus security and local law enforcement numbers in your phone for quick access. Bystander Intervention: If you witness a potentially unsafe situation, call for help or intervene if it’s safe to do so.

If you witness a potentially unsafe situation, call for help or intervene if it’s safe to do so. Trust Your Instincts: If something doesn’t feel right, remove yourself from the situation and seek help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing stalking, dating violence, sexual assault, or is the victim of a crime, Call 911 or police dispatch at 435-627-4300.