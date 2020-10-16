Female passenger riding in UTV Dies after crash on SR-14 in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman has died after the UTV she was riding in crashed on SR-14 just outside of Duck Creek Village in Kane County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning as 4 individuals were riding in a UTV and were heading east on SR-14 around milepost 30.

The driver entered a curve in the roadway too fast and overcorrected. The UTV left the roadway to the right and rolled.

The woman was sitting in the backseat seat on the driver’s side and was ejected. She died at the scene. The three other occupants remained in the UTV and received minor injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.