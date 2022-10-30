ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 9:23 p.m., St. George Dispatch Center was advised of a serious injury crash on SR-9 near milepost 6.

The motorcycle was reportedly cutting in and out of traffic “at excessive speeds” before striking the rear of a black Nissan Versa.

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Courtesy of Utah DPS

A press release states that the male rider was thrown from the motorcycle, and both he and the motorcycle “slid into westbound lanes.”

Police say the motorcycle came to rest on the westbound shoulder and became “fully engulfed” by fire.

The rider reportedly came to rest in the left lane of westbound traffic, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Excessive speed and reckless driving are being investigated as contributors to the crash.

No further information is available at this time.