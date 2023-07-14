HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — The Diamond Ranch Academy, a therapeutic boarding school for troubled teens in southern Utah, has been forced to close after the Utah State Department of Health and Human Services denied a renewal of the facility’s license.

The facility has been under scrutiny after a 17-year-old girl, Taylor Goodridge, died while under Academy’s care in December 2022. Goodridge’s autopsy report showed that she died of peritonitis, a curable disease often caused by an infection from a hole in the bowel or a burst appendix.

Goodridge’s family alleges that she was never taken to the hospital for care, resulting in “complete organ failure” and her death.

Attorney Alan Mortensen, the attorney representing the Goodridge family in their lawsuit against Diamond Ranch Academy, said the Academy has put itself where it finds itself now.

In a press release, Mortensen confirmed a medical malpractice review board determined Diamond Ranch Academy fell “far short of the standard of care.” Mortensen said the department also denied the renewal of the Academy’s license “in part because at least three children have died at its facility.”

A 2016 lawsuit shows a 16-year-old boy died by suicide while under the Academy’s care. In 2009, a 14-year-old boy died from complications with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, per reports.

“The Taylor Goodridge family is finally finding validation that their daughter’s death was not accidental,” said Mortensen in a release. “They are pleased that both the Division of Professional Licensing and the Department of Human Services is holding Diamond Ranch Academy responsible for its terrible decisions.”

“I am stoked to hear that the school is shut down,” Taylor’s mother, Amber Wigtion, told ABC4. “My heart breaks at the fact that it has taken this long and four deaths for it to happen. But I just keep looking on the bright side of things and know that my daughter, as well as the others, has rescued hundreds of students now.”

Paris Hilton, who has advocated against the troubled teen industry after her time with Provo Canyon School in Utah, tweeted saying she was shaking due to excitement that Diamond Ranch Academy was closing.

“The state held this facility accountable and I am so happy they can no longer abuse kids,” said Hilton. “To all the survivors who worked to make this a reality, congratulations. I am so proud of you!”

ABC4 reached out to Diamond Ranch Academy for comment but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Mortensen said Diamond Ranch Academy clients have until Monday, August 14, to leave the facility. ABC4 has also reached out to the Utah Division of Professional Licensing for what the next steps will be following the closure.