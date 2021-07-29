Family volunteers filling sandbags despite being homeless after flash floods

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Volunteers have been packing sandbags all day as more flash floods are expected in Cedar City.

Nubia Verdin Hernandez is volunteering at Cedar City Public Works packing sandbags with her family.

She knows first hand after losing her home in Beryl to flash floods earlier this week.

“There’s no way we could go in and out so we ended up calling the homeless shelter in town and they told us they had an opening and we ended up coming here,” she says.

They’ve been volunteering after seeing how much damage flash floods caused for several residents in Iron County.

“I just think people got it worse than we did thankfully, we’re all alive and everything and I just thought it would be a great opportunity for me and my kids to realize we didn’t get it that bad,” she adds.

Chad Westwood is still cleaning up after Monday’s storms. He says he worries, with more rain on the way.

“My basement filled up with six feet of water and there was damage and some landscaping and all that,” he says.

He says since they’re not in a flood zone, they can’t get flood insurance, so repairs will have to come out of pocket.

“I didn’t have any tools to prepare for it, I wish, I mean you don’t want to have sandbags just laying around your house, but like I’m thinking that would have helped, fans, different things like that, we never would have expected this,” he says.

While residents say it’s devastating how many are impacted by the latest flash floods, they’re grateful for the community’s help.