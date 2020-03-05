ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – A St. George teenager who was the victim of a drunk driving crash in Southern California over the summer is heading home from the hospital soon.

ABC4’s Katie Karalis sat down with the family of Cristina Gaona, who spoke out for the first time since the crash to discuss the impacts of drunk driving and traumatic brain injuries on the lives of so many.

Cristina, 18, was just two weeks away from heading to college on a full-ride to play soccer when tragedy struck: Anaheim police said a drunk driver crashed into the car that she and her four other friends were riding in, sending all of them to the hospital.

Cristina suffered traumatic brain injuries. Seven months later, her family is giving a glimpse into her long road to recovery.

Courtesy of the Gaona Family

“We didn’t know the first month if she was going to make it or not,” Jose Gaona, Cristina’s father, said. “People don’t know severe it destroys your life. It turns you into an infant where you can’t even eat and you have to relearn everything again.”

Cristina’s parents said the public isn’t always aware of the realities of those with traumatic brain injuries and the impact of drinking and driving: the 24-hour-care her family must now provide, the uncertainty of her future, and the importance of loved ones coming to visit.

“They make her laugh. They make her do different things, sometimes dance,” her mother Maria said.

In the past few days, Cristina has smiled for the first time since the crash.

She’s moved from hospitals in California to Provo and now to St. George, where she’s spent the last eight weeks in a neuro-rehabilitation center at Intermountain Medical Center working with doctors, physical therapists and speech pathologists.

“We started with smoothies because we know Cristina is a health nut,” speech pathologist Lisa Mattei said.

“We’d bring in smoothies and every day we put the list of ingredients on the board and every day she would look at each one and determine what she wanted and how she wanted me to make it for her, and then we would use that in our therapy sessions to practice swallowing,” she added.

Cristina’s medical team said she’s a determined woman who’s has accomplished a lot — after weeks in a coma, she started opening her eyes, recognizing her family, and now finally learning head control and how to express herself using a communication device.

It allows her to describe where she’s feeling pain, what she needs, and which emotions she wants to let out.

“I know Friday she expressed that ‘I’m angry,’ which would totally make sense for the situation that she’s in, so it’s nice to see some of those feelings come out,” said physical therapist Lindsay Pugmire.

“Sometimes she’s been annoyed by us trying to push her to do some things and it’s good she can communicate how she feels, not just what are my needs,” he added.











Next week, her family says she’s planning to return home and begin outpatient therapy.

The Anaheim driver, who is in jail after being arrested for a DUI, was uninsured. With ever-mounting medical bills, her parents say they’re working every day to stay positive.

“We don’t know if she’s going to walk, we don’t know if she’s going to talk, but we’re just gonna keep trying,” Jose said. “We’re gonna keep working with her and not give up on her.”

Her parents are now looking to buy a van that’s wheel-chair accessible.

To access Cristina’s GoFundMe, click here.

