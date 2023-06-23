KANAB, Utah (ABC4) — A team from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unearthed a fossil near Kanab that is revealing new information about the evolution of a 94-million-year-old family of reptiles that existed during the latter part of the dinosaur age.

The fossil was first discovered in the gray shale badlands of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in southern Utah, featuring numerous skull fragments and vertebrae.

With joint crews recovering nearly 50% of the specimen, these remnants were later proven to originate from an early mosasaur species — which are said to have been about three to five feet long in their early stages but eventually evolved to become gigantic lizards that once dominated the oceans covering North America in the Late Cretaceous Period.

Their land-dwelling ancestors, which were reminiscent of modern Komodo Dragons, slowly evolved with streamlined bodies, fins, and shark-like tails that propelled them through the water.

Artists’ reconstruction of the living Sarabosaurus dahli swimming with ammonites and fish in southern Utah, 94 million years ago. Artwork by Andrey Atuchin. Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management.

Upon further research, the species was named Sarabosaurus dahli, or “Dahl’s reptile of the mirage,” — honoring Steve Dahl, the longest-serving paleo volunteer at the monument. Its name also refers to both the ancient seaway in which the reptilian dinosaur swam that has long since vanished and the mirages seen in the region’s extreme heat during the summer.

Early on, the BLM team discovered that the specimen was potentially the oldest mosasaur ever found, which was later confirmed by experts.

According to Paleontologist Dr. Alan Titus with BLM Paria River District: “Mosasaurs from younger rocks are relatively abundant, but mosasaurs are extremely rare in rocks older than about 90 million years. Finding one that preserves so much informative data, especially one of this age, is truly a significant discovery.”

Even more significant, this fossil from southern Utah provides experts with new information on the transformation of this mosasaur species over time.

“Sarabosaurus sheds light on long-standing questions regarding the relationship of some early-branching mosasaurid species but also provides new insights into the evolution and antiquity of a novel cranial blood supply seen in a particular group of mosasaurs,” says Paleontologist Michael Polcyn with Southern Methodist University in Dallas.