Extreme fire danger in Southern Utah as firefighters battle flames and ensure smoldering fires don’t reignite

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A red flag warning brings extreme fire danger to Southern Utah Thursday through 9 p.m., as crews battled flames and ensured any smoldering fires don’t rekindle and become out-of-control.

Fire crews mopped up the perimeter of a 19-acre wildfire in La Verkin Thursday, which broke out earlier in the week, threatening five homes at one point. Firefighters say a man was cleaning out his shed and discarded some chemicals, which spontaneously combusted in the intense heat.

“It spread very quickly, burned very hotly,” Washington County fire warden Adam Heyder said.

With high winds and low humidity expected, fire crews said they didn’t want to take any chances, and human-caused fires remain a major concern.

St. George fire officials warned they were expecting Southern Utah’s worst fire season in more than a decade, with extra vegetation after such a wet spring.

“I haven’t seen fuel conditions like this in the 19 years I’ve been doing this,” St. George Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hooper told ABC 4 News in May.

Heyder said that so far, that hasn’t been the case, due to only a handful of lightning-caused fires. But fire crews said the threat of extreme fire danger is far from over.

“Until we get some significant moisture, the fire danger is going to continue to be high in Washington County,” added Heyder.

Firefighters emphasized that if any flames do ignite, it’s essential to stay out of the way of first responders.

“We always have issues with people flocking to fires like moths to a light, and it causes problems when responders are trying to get there,” said Heyder.

Fire restrictions remain throughout most of Washington County. The following acts are prohibited until further notice: