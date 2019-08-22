Extreme fire danger in Southern Utah as firefighters battle flames and ensure smoldering fires don’t reignite

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A red flag warning brings extreme fire danger to Southern Utah Thursday through 9 p.m., as crews battled flames and ensured any smoldering fires don’t rekindle and become out-of-control.
Fire crews mopped up the perimeter of a 19-acre wildfire in La Verkin Thursday, which broke out earlier in the week, threatening five homes at one point. Firefighters say a man was cleaning out his shed and discarded some chemicals, which spontaneously combusted in the intense heat.
“It spread very quickly, burned very hotly,” Washington County fire warden Adam Heyder said.
With high winds and low humidity expected, fire crews said they didn’t want to take any chances, and human-caused fires remain a major concern.
St. George fire officials warned they were expecting Southern Utah’s worst fire season in more than a decade, with extra vegetation after such a wet spring.
“I haven’t seen fuel conditions like this in the 19 years I’ve been doing this,” St. George Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hooper told ABC 4 News in May.
Heyder said that so far, that hasn’t been the case, due to only a handful of lightning-caused fires. But fire crews said the threat of extreme fire danger is far from over.
“Until we get some significant moisture, the fire danger is going to continue to be high in Washington County,” added Heyder.
Firefighters emphasized that if any flames do ignite, it’s essential to stay out of the way of first responders.
“We always have issues with people flocking to fires like moths to a light, and it causes problems when responders are trying to get there,” said Heyder.
Fire restrictions remain throughout most of Washington County. The following acts are prohibited until further notice:
- Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure provided by the agency within a designated area is prohibited. All debris burning is strictly prohibited.
- Campfires are allowed in all developed recreation sites, campgrounds, picnic areas, and home sites that are maintained and administered by the agency, or home sites where running water is present are allowed. Stoves or grills that are fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels are also allowed.
- Discharging, or using any kind of fireworks on unincorporated private land (always prohibited on state and federal lands).
- Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order as determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practices J335 and J350.
- Detonating of fireworks, explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics, or exploding targets, or tracer ammunition (always prohibited on federal land).
- Cutting, welding, or grinding of metal in areas of dry vegetation.
- Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site or areas of a minimum of three (3) feet in diameter cleared down to mineral soil.