CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Newly released body cam footage is providing more context to what occurred the evening Enoch police and Iron County Sheriff’s deputies shot Shawna Owens.

Dispatch records show officers received reports of a woman pointing a gun at a 19-year-old person near 4680 N 4500 W in Iron County.

“Drop the gun, please. Show me your hands,” an officer said.

When authorities got to the scene, police said they saw a woman wave a gun, allegedly pointing it at herself, then at the officers. Officers can be heard on the body camera footage pleading with Owens to put down the gun.

After several pleadings to stop, police said she rolled down the window of the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers; that’s when officers started shooting. At least 10 rounds were likely fired by officers.

When officers approached Owens, they said they noticed she had four chest wounds, and provided first aid until local ambulances arrived.

When searching the vehicle they found a .22 handgun as well with a round jammed in the slide. According to the Iron County Attorney, several empty shell casings were found from rounds that were fired. Police reports suggest Owens fired two shots in the direction of the officers.

According to police reports, Owens also shot out a window in her home earlier that day toward another home, and her roommate said Owens expressed she was suicidal.

Owens survived the shooting and is facing several felony charges. This includes assault on a peace officer and aggravated assault. She was also charged with driving under the influence, her second DUI charge in under a year.

The Iron County Attorney deemed the officers’ actions “reasonable and justified to prevent death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person.”