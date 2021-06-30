‘Mud was everywhere’: Zion Park visitors stuck in shuttle during flash floods

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – “As soon we we were coming down, we saw mud sliding down, flowing through,” said Alexa Griffin, who was visiting Zion National Park with her family when flash floods struck the area.

The Griffin family says they didn’t even see it coming and they couldn’t get out of the shuttle, so fear began running through their minds.

“We were just sitting there kind of unaware of what was happening, if there was more danger, more slides coming,” said Griffin.

The family said they had to wait two hours, while they could only watch as officials tried to control the sliding debris and mud.

“Everything was flooded, mud was everywhere, we saw campsites flooded, people running out just to grab their tents,” she says.

Flash floods are still possible Wednesday, but visitors say they’re just happy they got out safe.