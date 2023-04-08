GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An equipment malfunction caused the release of natural gas at a wellhead on Friday, April 7, according to the Grand Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred shortly before noon on Friday, officials say. The natural gas company involved at the site is reportedly planning for an “operational phase of containment,” a press release states.

Officials say the leak occurred at a wellhead near the area of White Wash.

Road closures have been put in place as a result of the leak, including “the Floy exit off I-70, Blue Hills Rd. at the 10-mile turn from 191, and all other access points within a one-mile radius of the wellhead site,” the release states.

Personnel are currently working with those affected by the closure and there is no estimate for when the closures will be lifted at this time.

“We kindly ask for the support of the community in avoiding this area until support services are able to remedy the situation,” Grand Co. Sheriff’s Office states.

No further information is currently available.