Enoch restoration in the works after flash floods damaged nearly 300 homes

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 300 homes are recovering after flash floods hit Enoch.

Following a flood in 2012, the city of Enoch hired an engineer to create a way for water to flow underground near I-15.

“There’s multiple underneath the freeway along I-15 where water from the east bench, above Enoch City, flows through those culverts,” says Rob Dotson, the city manager.

Dotson says Saturday and Sunday’s storms led water to come through those culverts at a high rate, impacting the city. City leaders say a concept plan is in the works to put detention basins on that east bench where the flood started.

“After that’s done, within the next year, when the designs of that are done, then we will approach other entities to come up with funding to build them,” says Dotson.

He says this $5-10 million project will hopefully prevent another major flash flood from impacting so many homes in the city.

And a separate issue: the city’s emergency declaration and FEMA funding.

“The damages to the city, the infrastructure to the city, is going to be millions of dollars. Roads were washed, buckled, there was damage to other drainage places, so those are going to come through the FEMA assessment process,” says Dotson.

He says it’s vital residents report damages to the city website and for volunteer hours to be listed. He says this improves the city’s chances of receiving funding from FEMA.

“Volunteers hours count towards the private, the homeowners, thresholds so if we can get those numbers,” he says.

Dotson says a half a million pounds of debris has already been brought to the county’s dump site, and the city needs volunteers to continue assisting the clean-up effort.