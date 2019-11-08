Enoch police looking for runaway last seen with two dogs

Southern Utah
ENOCH, Utah (ABC4 News) – Enoch police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old runaway.

Police say Emily Deatherage was last seen Thursday morning.

She is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 100 lbs. She has long, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark jeans or leggings.

She was last seen with the two dogs in the photos provided.

If you have any information, please call Dispatch at (435) 586-9445 or Enoch police at (435) 586-1119.

