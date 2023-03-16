EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — In a drug bust last week, police were able to seize $45,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed inside children’s toys.

According to a Facebook post on Thursday, six arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing. The methamphetamine, just over a pound of it, was being shipped to a residence in East Carbon concealed in children’s toys.

It was a multi-jurisdictional effort with help from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Utah County Major Crimes, Carbo Metro Drug Task Force, and East Carbon Police.

Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington said, “I would like to congratulate these officers on a job well done. I have worked in drug investigations myself and I understand the hard work, patience, persistence, and teamwork it takes to have success.”

According to Huntington, the investigation started last year with a routine traffic stop by one of the patrol deputies.

“From there, the relentless work of our Deputies, Detectives, K9 Unit, and partners from other agencies led to previous arrests and these recent arrests,” Huntington said. “I am fortunate to work with them every day. Bravo!”

Emery County also gave a special thanks to Emery County Deputy Egan Smith, his K9 Deputy Dak, and Price City Agent Parry for “all of their hard work during this case.”

In the post, it stated that they appreciate the law enforcement partnerships and relationships they have locally and throughout Utah.

“We will continue to prioritize cases where individuals are distributing illegal substances to those most vulnerable in our communities.,” the post stated. “At the same time, we will continue to promote substance abuse resources for those struggling.

Courtesy of Emery County Sheriff’s Office

Methamphetamine Children’s toys and Meth K9 that assisted in drug bust

If you have any drug-related information or tips, please contact Carbon Metro Drug Task Force at (435)-637-8477, or Emery County Sheriff’s Office at (435)-381-2404.