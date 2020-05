ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A 71-year-old man with crutches stepped in to help when he witnessed four kids get sucked under water while riding inner tubes on the Virgin River on Sunday, according to St. George News.

The water was moving quickly from snow melt. While one of the kids was able to get free, the other three needed help, the St. George man said.

Click here to read the full story.