PRICE, Utah (ABC4) — An elderly man who reportedly has dementia went missing in Seattle, and his family asked the public for their help.

Frank Olson, 77, went missing while visiting family in Seattle. According to his family, on April 18, Olson left his son’s house to take a quick trip to the gas station and never returned. Olson reportedly didn’t bring his cell phone when he left.

Olson was last seen at the ARCO in Rochester, Washington shortly before midnight on April 19. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a blue Columbia jacket, and blue jeans. Olson drives a tan/ gray 3-door Chevy Silverado truck.

Olson’s family living in Price, UT asked the community for help to raise money to hire a private investigator to find him. They created a GoFundMe page to raise the money. You can find it here.

“The family’s hearts are extremely heavy and desperate to find their grandpa to bring him home,” Laura Olson wrote. “Together with the support of a PI, law enforcement, and his large support group, the family is hopeful that we will bring [Olson] home.”

Courtesy of King County Sheriff’s Office