WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Eight churches were found vandalized early Wednesday morning throughout the St. George and Hurricane areas.

St. George Police say the churches belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

All targeted churches have similar damages, mainly consisting of broken windows. Six churches were vandalized in St. George and two churches in Hurricane.

Authorities believe the incidents are connected, although no suspect descriptions.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a silver or white-colored Honda sedan. The vehicle has a damaged fender and a rear spoiler detail.

Upon investigating, police say no signs of forced entry were found at the churches and no objects or weapons potentially used to smash the windows were found, either.

No other nearby churches were vandalized and authorities say the case remains an ongoing investigation.