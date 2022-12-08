UPDATE:

LA SAL MOUNTAINS, Utah (ABC4) — All three occupants of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources helicopter that crashed in La Sal Mountains have been rescued at around 3 p.m. by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

They were airlifted to a staging zone and cleared by Grand County emergency services personnel. There were minor injuries reported, such as bruises and soreness.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the incident.

It was reported that the three individuals onboard were on a wildlife mission for the DWR. They were supposed to tranquilize mountain goats, attach tracking collars to them and draw their blood.

ORIGINAL STORY: DWR helicopter crashed in La Sal Mountains, no injuries reported

LA SAL MOUNTAINS, Utah (ABC4) — A helicopter belonging to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reportedly crashed in the La Sal Mountains in northeastern San Juan County around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

First responders made contact with the helicopter crew and confirmed that all three individuals on board are unharmed.

San Juan and Grand County Sheriff’s Offices as well as search and rescue crews responded to the scene. The Utah Department of Public Safety joined the rescue effort and sent a helicopter out as the steep terrain prevented rescue crews from reaching the crash area.

A witness told first responders that they saw a metallic blue helicopter go down in steep terrain on the mountain peak, but they did not see any smoke or fire. It was later determined that it is a DWR wildlife capture helicopter.

Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing.

Check back as more information becomes available.