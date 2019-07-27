Driver in ‘grave condition’ after hitting two poles in St. George

A Toyota Prius is destroyed after a single-vehicle crash in St. George, Utah, July 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in extremely critical condition after crashing into two poles after attempting to pass another vehicle n St. George early Saturday morning.

According to St. George News, the crash was reported on Red Cliffs Drive just after midnight when the driver of a Toyota Prius tried to pass another vehicle on the right and lost control just as they entered an intersection.

The driver of the Prius slammed into two steel poles before traveling 30 feet through the intersection and landing in the drive-thru lane of a local restaurant.

The driver was unconscious and transported to the hospital in what officers told St. George News was “grave condition”.

