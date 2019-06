LEEDS, Utah (ABC4 News)- A driver is dead after hitting a horse on I-15 near Leeds.

Troopers say around 1:30 a.m. they got word the horses were on the freeway near milepost 20. Before they arrived on scene a black Hyundai Veloster collided with one of the horses in the left lane.

The driver was killed on impact. Their identity has not been released.

