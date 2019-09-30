DPS helicopter performs one skid rescue on steep St. George mountainside

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News, St. George News) – An Arizona Department of Safety helicopter performed a one skid rescue after a hiker became sick on a steep area near Snow Canyon, according to St. George News.

The hiker was with a group on Red Mountain around 3 p.m. Saturday when they became ill and could not continue on the hike. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to help assist the hiker off the mountain.

When they arrived, they determined the hiker, in his 20s, would need to be airlifted due to the heavy terrain.

Utah Department of Safety helicopter was 2-3 hours away so the Arizona DPS flew in to help.

Washington County Emergency Services Director Jason Whipple told St. George News the wind was blowing 15-20 mph and the pilot had to perform a one-skid “hot landing”.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=438265210117454

