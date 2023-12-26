KANAB, Utah (ABC4) — Over 400 dogs at a southern Utah shelter received a new toy for Christmas as part of a tradition that began in the ’90s.

This Christmas, toys donated by animal lovers across the country were piled into a trailer, deemed “Santa’s sleigh,” and delivered to hundreds of dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society Sanctuary in Kanab, the largest no-kill animal sanctuary in the nation.

Dozens of dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society Kanab Sanctuary received a new toy for Christmas as part of a tradition that began in the ’90s. (Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society)

Dozens of dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society Kanab Sanctuary received a new toy for Christmas as part of a tradition that began in the ’90s. (Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society)

Dozens of dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society Kanab Sanctuary received a new toy for Christmas as part of a tradition that began in the ’90s. (Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society)

Dozens of dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society Kanab Sanctuary received a new toy for Christmas as part of a tradition that began in the ’90s. (Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society)

Dozens of dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society Kanab Sanctuary received a new toy for Christmas as part of a tradition that began in the ’90s. (Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society)

Dozens of dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society Kanab Sanctuary received a new toy for Christmas as part of a tradition that began in the ’90s. (Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society)

In addition to the balls and ropes, the nonprofit said Blue Buffalo, a pet food company, joined the tradition for the first time this year by donating a pallet of dog treats.

In Dogtown, an area of the sanctuary designed for dogs who are healing from abuse, neglect, or medical issues, dozens of dogs picked out a toy, blanket, or bed from the sleigh, according to the sanctuary. The remaining toys were distributed to the rest of the dogs at the shelter.

Julie Castle, the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, said many of these pets “were once in homes and are eager to be part of a family again.” She said the Christmas tradition is part of an effort to give the dogs family-like experiences during their stay at the shelter.

Dogtown director Alison Waszmer echoed this by saying the event is intended to give them a sense of “familiarity” during the holiday season as they await adoption.

“We want to make sure that, just like a pet in a home, they also get something special,” Waszmer said.

Best Friends representatives say many shelters across the nation are full, and these pets, especially adult cats and dogs, are in need of good homes. They encourage those who can adopt a pet to do so as soon as possible.