Dove Center seeking grant from Washington City for additional housing units to help abuse survivors

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In a Washington City Council meeting last week, representatives from the Dove Center requested additional funding to help renovate a transitional housing center for survivors of abuse, according to St. George News.

The Erin Kimball Memorial Foundation’s “Erin’s Home”, opened in 2015 with three housing units on the second floor.

The Dove Center said they need to renovate the first floor into two additional housing units, office space, counseling on-site services as well as court and case management.

During the meeting, Lindsey Boyer, executive director of the Dove Center, asked the Washington City Council for funds from the Community Development Block Grant issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Washington City Manager Roger Carter told St. George News, the Five County AOG anticipates receiving over $800,000 from HUD this year.

The city approved $150,000 to go toward the completion of the home back in 2013 while it was still being renovated for use under the Erin Kimball Foundation. It was later taken over by The Dove Center in 2017.

Boyer said they are expecting the renovations to cost between $70,000-$75,000.

During the 2019 fiscal year, the Dove Center had 150 families utilize their emergency shelter, which typically lasts from 30-90 days.

According to Boyer, of the 150 families that stayed there, 10% gained access to subsidized or transitional housing, 6% were able to acquire nonsubsidized housing, 10% relocated out of the area, and 8% returned home to abusers.

The remaining 65% remained in need of housing placement.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or udvc.org.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

DOVE Center: 435-628-0458 (Washington and Kane Counties located in St. George)



