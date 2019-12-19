HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A dog was found wandering around a park in Hurricane with a note taped to him.
The Hurricane Animal Shelter shared pictures of the dog and the note on Facebook.
The note reads:
“To whom this may concern my name is Oscar im a fox hound im 10 months old no shots. I have lot’s of energy love kids i am house trained. I am (scratched out) sincerely Oscar [sic]”
The shelter said Oscar was found at Grandpa’s Pond located at 350 North 3700 West.
Anyone with information about Oscar is asked to call Hurricane Animal Control at 435-635-8314.
What others are reading:
- President Donald Trump has been impeached. What happens next?
- The Justice Files: Alleged fake lawyer seeks real attorney following charges
- Dog found in Hurricane with note taped to him;’To: Dog Pound, From: Santa Clause’
- Justin Bean last-second putback gives Utah State 76-74 win over South Florida
- Trump impeached by US House on charge of abuse of power