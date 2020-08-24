Dixie State University student saved after getting trapped under a car during St. George floods

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A female student at Dixie State University is recovering in the hospital after nearly drowning during the floods in St. George Sunday night.

Dixie State University officials confirmed one of their students had to be rescued by emergency crews after witnesses said the student was swept under a car by the flooding waters.

Witnesses say the incident occurred at the intersection of 100 South and 1000 East at approximately 11:00 p.m.

“She was outside with her friends and something happened with her car,” witness Hayden Neilson said. “As she was trying to go fix that, the water just took her and swept her under another car. Another student pulled her out from underneath the car, and she wasn’t breathing.”

DSU officials said they notified the student’s parents, who are now en route.

A video recording by Neilson shows how bad the waters were when the emergency crews arrived to rescue the student.

The student is currently in stable condition, authorities confirmed.

ABC4 has reached out to the St. George Fire Department for more information and an update will be provided once additional information is known.