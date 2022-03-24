St George, Utah (ABC4) Bringing the community together to celebrate Dixie State University, Southern Utah will celebrate D-Week 2022 from April 4-9.

Similar to a Homecoming week, D-Week has all types of events. Starting on April 4 with a new event, Leave Your Mark on Dixie. This event will provide an opportunity for participants to leave their handprint in red paint near the Holland Centennial Commons.

April 5 will start with the 100th anniversary of the D-Queen Pageant, where DSU students compete for the title of D-Queen.

April 8 will hold one of D-Week’s most popular events- The Great Race. A 10-person-relay team that will run, pedal, swim, scoot and slide their way through a mud pit to the finish line.

On April 9, students and community members are invited to participate in the annual tradition of whitewashing the “D” on the hill. In the evening, a banquet will be held at the St. George Children’s Museum where the 2022 alumni awardees will be honored.

Courtesy of Dixie State University

“D-Week is an incredible opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the courage, tenacity and grit that not only St. George and Dixie State University were established on, but also are still alive and well today,” Sarah Ramaker, assistant director of student involvement & leadership at DSU, said. “I personally love the opportunity to teach our current students about the longstanding traditions we have here at DSU at the end of the academic year.”

This is a historic time as Dixie State University prepares to transition to their new name of Utah Tech University on July 1.

For more information regarding D-Week 2022 events, visit dixie.edu/dweek.