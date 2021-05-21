UPDATE: Multiple homes catch fire in St. George, evacuations underway

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently responding to a house fire that has spread across to additional homes within the area including a field, Friday evening.

Just before 3:00 p.m., a fire broke out at a home near 300 West Diagonal Street in St. George.

Multiple crews are currently on scene working to put out the fire.

According to the St.George Fire Department, the fire initially sparked in one home but then spread over to four other homes including a field.

Five homes are currently on fire, and evacuations are underway according to officials.

St. George PD tells ABC4 that homes in the area are in danger and multiple agencies are on scene. The general public is advised to not come near the neighborhood as crews attempt to clear the area.

Crews say the fire has yet to be contained and the wind is making it difficult to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.