HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are responding to a fire that has broken out in Hurricane off of 180 West Thursday afternoon.

The fire has broken out less than a mile from a neighborhood full of homes in South Hurricane. A car on the hills behind the homes has also exploded.

ABC4 spoke with a resident who was on her way home when she noticed the flames.

“I was driving home about an hour ago and there were just lots and lots of flames so I pulled in and the hill up above our house was on fire,” said Emily Wilson, a resident who lives in the neighborhood adjacent to the fire.

ABC4’s Southern Utah Correspondent Jordan Verdadeiro is at the scene gathering the latest details:

Wilson says the fire is burning diagonally due to winds in the area. Wilson also said fires like this are not new to the neighborhood.

“It’s happened two other times in the last 13-15 years. The hill above our house has been on fire a couple of times before then. Both times happened at night though,” said Wilson.

