Detectives still searching for some of the 21 firearms stolen from C-A-L Ranch store in St. George

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – Three St. George men are behind bars and the Washington County Drug Task Force is continuing its week-long investigation after detectives say someone broke into the C-A-L Ranch store and stole more than 20 firearms, officials said.

Surveillance footage at C-A-L Ranch showed a dark-colored sedan pull around the backside of the store and park in the loading dock area. Two individuals got out of the vehicle, used a pair of tree pruning shears to cut locks, where a suspect gained access inside and stole 21 firearms, according to police.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told ABC4 News the burglary happened Jan. 20, but it took several days for detectives to make contact with confidential informants. While investigators said they’ve recovered more than 13 of the stolen firearms, Atkin said law enforcement is still searching for the others.

“It’s a very active investigation, and the fear is that they’ll get into the hands of somebody who shouldn’t have them,” Atkin said. “It’s a little unnerving to know that they’re out there, and we don’t know who has them or what they intend to do with them.”

An anonymous source told investigators that Brian Visser, 42, came to his home with 10 firearms in the trunk of his black Honda Accord, with price tags from C-A-L ranch still attached, according to police records. Visser told the source he stole them from the store and wanted his help getting rid of them, according to detectives.

“We’re grateful for people that are willing to assist us, that realize this is wrong and don’t want to be a part of it,” Atkin added. “If anyone knows anything about them, we would appreciate that information.”

In the early hours of Friday morning, Atkin said multiple officers used unmarked vehicles to execute two search warrants.

First, authorities searched Visser’s home and car, recovering eight of the guns verified by their serial numbers as well as the hooded sweater matching what detectives observed in the surveillance footage.

Two hours later, officers said they searched 34-year-old convicted felon Phillip Kiser’s home and took nine firearms off the streets, including semiautomatic rifles, semiautomatic handguns, a semiautomatic pistol, bolt action rifles, and a revolver; but, detectives said not all of them were the C-A-L Ranch guns.

Authorities booked Kiser for nine counts of illegally possessing a firearm, a third-degree felony, one class B misdemeanor count of drug possession, three class A misdemeanor counts of drug possession, two felony counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, both second-degree felonies, and one count of drug possession with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony.

Law enforcement booked Visser on one count of burglary of a non-dwelling, a third-degree felony, 19 counts of theft of a firearm, all second-degree felonies, one count of possessing a firearm, a third-degree felony, one class B misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

On Saturday, St. George Police said they recovered five more of the stolen firearms at the home of Richard Buckland, a 46-year-old convicted felon who allegedly admitted he was helping the person who stole them and can’t tell people “no” when they ask him to do things for them, according to officials.

Buckland was arrested and booked on suspicion of five counts of theft, all second-degree felonies, and one count of possessing a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

Atkin said investigators are making progress on the case day by day, and additional people could potentially face charges.

